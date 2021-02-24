EDWARD “ED” RAY GILKERSON, 78, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Davis Cemetery on Davis Branch in Prichard with Brother Roy Akers officiating. He was born December 10, 1942, in Prichard, a son of the late Standard and Mary Davis Gilkerson. Ed was a retired Foreman from ACF Industries, and he was a member of the Buena Vista Masonic Lodge No. 60 AF&AM, whose members will conduct graveside rites. He was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Bernard Gilkerson; two daughters, Paula Gilkerson and Susie Charles; one son, Gary Dean; and a grandson, Matt Charles. Survivors include his beloved wife, Nellie Dean Gilkerson; one daughter, Pamela Gilkerson; three sons, Jamie Gilkerson, Glendal Dean and Kevin Dean; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Gilkerson and Ike Gilkerson; and a host of other family and friends. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

