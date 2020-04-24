EDWARD LEE ADKINS, 85, of Beech Fork, father of Clara Wallace of Wayne, Daniel Lee Adkins of Barboursville and Eddie Adkins of East Lynn, died April 22 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former custodian for the Wayne County Board of Education. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 25 at Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.

