EDWARD LEE LUCAS, 90 of Huntington, passed away January 30, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born July 2, 1932, in Salt Rock, W.Va., son of the late Lonzo and Vicie Swanson Lucas. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Teamsters #175 and #505. He was also preceded in death by siblings Clovis Lucas, Glenna Lucas, Joe Lucas, Evelyn Buckley and Mike Lucas. He is survived by three daughters, Wanda Lucas Moseley of Florida, Brenda Simmons (Scott) of Huntington, and Kathy Caldwell (George) of Kentucky; one son, Scott Lucas of Florida; siblings Vesta Coleman, Gail Lucas, Violet Gue, and Katherine Beckett; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, by Dr. Eddie Gandy. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you