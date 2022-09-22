Edward Lynn Mills
EDWARD LYNN MILLS 65 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday September 17, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Betty Mills of Branchland, W.Va., and the late Arnold Mills. He was also preceded in death by a brother Anthony Mills, grandparents Roma and Opal McComas, and Audie and Rachael Mills.

Additional survivors are his wife of 45 years, Linda Mills; a daughter, Shawna (Jason) Hogsett of Wayne, W.Va.; grandson Bobby Hogsett of Wayne, W.Va.; sister Monica (Matthew) Prater of Lavalette, W.Va.; brother Barry Mills of Branchland, W.Va.; mother-in-law Frances Stowers and a host of family and friends.

