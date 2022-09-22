EDWARD LYNN MILLS 65 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday September 17, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Betty Mills of Branchland, W.Va., and the late Arnold Mills. He was also preceded in death by a brother Anthony Mills, grandparents Roma and Opal McComas, and Audie and Rachael Mills.
Additional survivors are his wife of 45 years, Linda Mills; a daughter, Shawna (Jason) Hogsett of Wayne, W.Va.; grandson Bobby Hogsett of Wayne, W.Va.; sister Monica (Matthew) Prater of Lavalette, W.Va.; brother Barry Mills of Branchland, W.Va.; mother-in-law Frances Stowers and a host of family and friends.
Edward was the owner of Ed Mills Body Shop. He loved bluegrass music. He was in a group West Virginia Ramblers and Willow Creek in which he was the lead guitar player.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday September 23, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jamie Clay and Jason Hogsett officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
