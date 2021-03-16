EDWARD MONOE DOWDY, 54, of Logan, W.Va., died March 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. At this time, cremation will take place and a graveside service announced at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
