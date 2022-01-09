EDWARD ONEAL ADKINS, 82, of Kenova, went to be with The Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife, Judy; sister, Loretta Earl (Bill); son, Greg Adkins (Suzanne); daughter, Kim Maynard (Johnny); and stepdaughter, Kelli Halstead-Herr (Anthony). He was Pawpaw to five grandchildren, Kecia, Kaytlin, Jonathan, Thomas and MaKenna; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmer and Grace Martin Adkins; brother, Cletis Adkins; and sister, Recie Erwin. He retired from Transfab Inc./Terrell Industries after 40 years in 2001. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Culloden. He was a member of the Northeastern Kentucky Game Association. He was an avid hunter, loved running his rabbit dogs and was a Master Gardener. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Service will be by his Pastor and brother-in-law, Claude Spurlock, with visitation one hour preceding. Burial will be at Dock’s Creek Maple Hill Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

