Edward Sylvester Jr. Cain

EDWARD SYLVESTER CAIN JR., 65 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born October 21, 1957, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., a son of the late Edward Sylvester Cain Sr. and Emma Lee Kaylor Cain. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sue Householder and Luella Cain Spellman. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Ann Davis Cain; two daughters, Magan Hobbs and Jennifer Cain; one son, Michael Smith; four grandchildren, Cain Michael, Logan Hobbs, Dominick Crank and Caleb Hobbs; one sister, Esta Lee Cain (Alan Thatcher); nieces Amy Sue Householder (Mark Silver), Sammi Lee Johnson (Kirk) and Stephanie Baez (Carlos); nephews Joseph Leary (Leslee), Bradley Leary (Maricel) and Jim Bob Householder (Sarah) and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial and services will be in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

