EDWIN A. MOTT, 85, of Huntington, father of Michael A. Mott of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Michelle Lynn Mott of Huntington, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired as president of B.H. Mott and Sons Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation.

