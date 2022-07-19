Edwin Eugene Burris

EDWIN EUGENE BURRIS, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. He was born August 7, 1934, in Huntington son of the late Walter Samuel and Pluma Clausen Burris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, June Medley Burris, daughter Janet L. Roberts, and sisters Janice Black and Patricia Burris. He was a retired truck driver for Texaco and Central Transport. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia J. and Fred Smith of Beaver, W.Va., son Gregory Steven Burris of Huntington, granddaughter Trish Burris, and special friend, Jean Adkins. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.

