EDWIN MAXWELL BOOTON JR. “MACKIE,” 78, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Casteel and Brother Doug Booton officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born July 17, 1942, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Edwin Maxwell and Brooke Preston Booton. Max proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a Process Operator for many years and retired as an Electrician from Marathon Petroleum, Catlettsburg, Ky., where he was well known and respected by his peers. He was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church, where he was a Bible Studies Teacher for many years. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Sue Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra June Adkins Booton; two daughters, Rebekah Booton-Cost (George) of Huntington, W.Va., and Esther Brooke Adkins (David) of Wayne, W.Va.; two sons, Johnathan Maxwell Booton (Melissa) of Wayne, W.Va., and Matthew Edwin Booton (Jennifer) of Huntington, W.Va.; four sisters, Genevieve Skeens and Judy Booton, both of Wayne, W.Va., Lynndale Asbury of Huntington, W.Va., and Sherry Fellure (Tom) of Kenova, W.Va; 10 grandchildren, Bailey Dawn Booton, Taylor Brooke Booton, Sophia June Cost, Maycee Anne Cost, Madison Scott Adkins, Ethan Parker Adkins, Garrett Jividen, Michael Jividen, Joseph Robert Stapleton and Christopher Russell Stapleton. He was loved and will be missed by a multitude of family and friends. His witty banter and infectious laugh were unique and will be remembered by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. — 2 Timothy 4:7.
