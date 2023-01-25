Eileen Mae Hackney

EILEEN MAE HACKNEY, 99 of Belington, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Hackney Jr. She is survived by her son Thomas P. Hackney III of Texas; grandson Tristan P. Hackney (Eunbee Kim) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and loving daughter-in-law and caregiver Patti Hackney of Belington, W.Va. Eileen traveled the world extensively with her husband. She was an animal lover and enjoyed visits from her grand-dogs. "Granny" lived out her final months at Talbott Personal Care Home, where she had many angels taking care of her. She will be greatly missed. Burial will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

