EILEEN "PAT" ROSS COON, 96 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Paramount Assisted Living, Ona. She was born December 22, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hobart and Leona Adkins Bias. Eileen was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Ross; second husband, Ronald Coon; two daughters, LaDonna Jo Ross and Toni Lynn Canterbury; a sister, Norma Lee Hood; and a grandson, Charles Brian Woodall. She was a former member of Union Baptist Church of Milton. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Pete Clark of Ona; five grandchildren, Jolynn and Michael Moore of Charleston, W.Va., Tammy and Tracy Clark of Florida, Tracy Canterbury of Winfield, W.Va., Michael Lewis Lawhon of Huntington and Brandon Ty Clark of Ona; 14 great-grandchildren; and 5 great- great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the cemetery. Please omit flowers. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
