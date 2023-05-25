EILEEN RAY, 97 of Bradenton, Fla., passed away May 18, 2023. She was born April 1, 1926, in Barboursville, W.Va., daughter of the late Jack R. and Edna A. Clay Perry. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray; brothers Phil Perry and Frank Perry. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Navy having served during WWII. She is survived by one daughter, Don-Ellen Ray of Lake Mary, Fla.; one son, Jack Ray of Bradenton, Fla.; four sisters, Kaye Trammell (Tom) of Payson, Ariz., Judy Mora of Bradenton, Fla., Sharon Reinhart (Bill) of Bradenton, Fla., and Dixie Nash (David) of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two brothers, Buck Perry (JoAnn) of Barboursville and Ronald Perry (Eleanor) of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Colin Ray and Braxton Ray; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
