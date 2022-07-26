Eileen Sweeney
SYSTEM

Our loving mother, EILEEN SWEENEY, 95, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born February 27, 1927, in Salt Rock, a daughter of the late Hal and Elizabeth Jobe Johnson. She was a lifelong member of Salt Rock United Methodist Church and more than 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Irvin Sweeney and one son, Robert Earl Sweeney. She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Smith Goodwin (Paul), Debbie Jackson (Billy Ellis) and Marsha Dunlap (Harry, deceased); grandchildren, including special granddaughter, BreAnna Nicole Perry (Mason), Scott Jackson (Michelle), Tim Dunlap (Kristi), Amy Morris (James), Mark Jackson (Crystal) and Jason Dunlap (Christy); and nine great-grandchildren. Private services will be conducted Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Pallbearers will be Mason Perry, Paul Goodwin, Tim Dunlap, Mark Jackson, Scott Jackson, and Jason Dunlap. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

