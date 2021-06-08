ELBERT "JUNIOR" COOPER "POPPY" of West Hamlin, W.Va., born February 11, 1946, passed away June 5, 2021, at the age of seventy-five years, three months and twenty-five days. He was the son of the late Elbert Cooper and Elsie Mae Bishop Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Belinda Cartwright Cooper; five brothers; three sisters; and one grandson, Phillip Beckett. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War; he was also a welder at ACF and retired from SuperValu, Milton, W.Va. He is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Greg) Booth of Hurricane, W.Va., Jonnie (Donald) Beckett of Branchland, W.Va., and Amy (Jamie) Stratton of Kenova, W.Va.; one brother, Alfred Eddy (Deloris) Cooper of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three sisters, Georgia Pelleau of Ohio, Betty Gibson of Branchland, W.Va., and Brenda Stevens of Pineville, W.Va.; six grandchildren, John Thompson, Evan Thompson, Abigail Ashworth, Emily Beckett, Madison Stratton and Josiah Stratton; 11 great-grandchildren, Carson Thompson, Landon Thompson, Aubrey Cooper, Gage Thompson, Grayson Adkins, Myra Thompson, Sophia Thompson, Miles Ashworth, Cooper Ashworth, Julian Beckett and Ella Thompson. He is also survived by a very special niece, Tammy Eplion of Virginia, with five children and five great-grandchildren. He was a self-taught carpenter and used his talents on many projects in the community. He was a volunteer for many years at West Hamlin Elementary. His favorite project was his cabin he built on his childhood homestead in Big Creek, W.Va. He knew no stranger and opened his cabin to all those who had a desire for hunting. Junior was a mentor to fellow co-workers and children in the community. His home was always open to all children who wandered up his street. He also provided them with any basic needs they had. He was well respected in the community; loved by all who knew him. He was an amazing husband, father, Poppy, brother, uncle and friend. He taught his girls to be independent, kind and successful members of the community. He was well-loved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was cared for by his grandchild Abigail Ashworth, who stood by his side showing him constant love and support throughout his last five months. Abigail sacrificed so much so Poppy would never suffer. He shared this day of June 5th with his special great-granddaughter Aubrey, who celebrated her 9th birthday on this day. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with military graveside rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Ironton, Herd football great Cyrus dead
- Marshall AD Hamrick to step down at end of June
- Chuck Landon: Time for a face-lift at MU
- ROGER DALE ROSS II
- Charleston lawyer Sean McGinley killed in crash
- Former Marshall soccer player, now pro, charged in 'romance scam' fraud case
- Pride events return to Huntington
- West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in two days
- Marshall football releases full 2021 schedule
- New chapter in history: Herald-Dispatch completes relocation to new building
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention
- Photos: Tri State Street Rods annual car show
- Photos: Pullman Concert Series
- Photos: Splash pad opens, St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground
- Photos: 9th Street Live
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Paws at Pullman