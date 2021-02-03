ELDER WILLIS DARRELL DAMRON, 90 of Prichard, widower of Mary Catherine Damron, died Jan. 31 at home. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Face masks and social distancing are required. 

