ELDER WILLIS DARRELL DAMRON, 90, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, February 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Elder Roger Maynard, with Military Honors by American Legion Post 93. Burial will follow in the Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow. He was born December 8, 1930, at Dunlow, a son of the late Sam and Peggy Ray Damron. Darrell was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Damron; daughter, Brenda Kay Napier; son, Randy Lee Damron; grandson, Mathew Ray Napier; daughter-in-law, Gaila Damron; and several sisters and brothers. Darrell is survived by three sons, Willis Ray Damron, Thelmer Damron, all of Prichard, and Elmer (Brenda) Damron of Kenova, W.Va.; one brother, Tommy Damron of Lavalette, W.Va.; son-in-law, Bob Napier of Prichard; six grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Robertson, Heather Adkins, Chantelle (Josh) Miller, Thelmer II (Kristen) Damron, Justin Pierce and Sherry (Brian) Hall; eight great-grandchildren, Faith Robertson, Cazzie Robertson, Addisyn Miller, Kilynn Damron, Clayton Blaine Damron, Cole Pierce, Cammie Hall and Lynzie Napier. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
