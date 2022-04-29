ELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY, 85, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. Buddy was best known as being a good, dependable friend, neighbor, confidante and giver of sound advice. He was an exceptional Dad and big brother. Buddy was a diligent and well-respected worker and boss, having held jobs locally as a Director of Maintenance/Millwright at Steel of WV, and worked at Monterey Coal. He was retired from the UMWA.
Buddy graduated from Wayne High School in 1954 and moved to the Cleveland, Ohio, area, where he met and married Olive Workman Perry, who passed April 3, 2003. Buddy always felt one of their greatest accomplishments was raising and educating their four children, Ernest (Carlena) Workman of Huntington, Deborah Mullins (Ed Perry) of South Point, Ohio, Donna (Mark) Hrko of Mooresville, N.C., and Diane (Matthew) Folk of China Grove, N.C. He was a proud Papaw to his grandchildren, Anthony Workman, Stella Workman Watts, Angela Workman, Adam Mullins, Olivia Hrko, Perry Folk and Benjamin Hrko. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa Headlee, Kabriel Ball, Josh Workman, Megan Watts, Summer Watts, Annie Workman, Grace Workman and Zaine Workman.
Buddy was born November 15, 1936, one of seven children of the late Alvin and Ona Simpkins Perry, and was preceded in death by siblings, Eugene Perry and Ella Mae Poindexter; brother-in-law, Corney Lett; and sisters-in-law, Louise and Ann Perry. He is survived by Erna Lett of Huntington, Eldon (Ilena) Perry of East Lynn, Douglas Perry of Patriot, Ohio, and Noah Perry of Buffalo, W.Va., a brother-in-law, Harold Poindexter of Huntington, and a sister-in-law, Lytia Perry of Hurricane, W.Va. Special friends left to mourn include Eadris Clay and caregiver Danielle Maynard.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, by Jason McComas, Emual Adkins and David Adkins. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Perry Family Cemetery with pallbearers Adam Mullins, Ben Hrko, Perry Folk, Wilson Ey, Luke Mills and Pete Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Stacy Wooten, Eddie McComas, Henry “Dude” Wooten, Anthony Workman and Adam Smith. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the church or charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Wyngate in Proctorville, Ohio, and Heritage Center in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MELISSA DAWN KOONTZ, 48, of Huntington, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Funeral services…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.