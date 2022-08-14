ELEANOR CALLEY STORY CROSS, 96, of Augusta, Ga., went to be with her Lord on August 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Affectionately named "Sweetie" by her father, she was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on August 19, 1925, to Francis and Eunice Calley. She was raised in Huntington, W.Va., and went on to graduate from Agnes Scott College in Atlanta where she met and married Stacy "Pete" Story of Atlanta. After his medical training, they moved to Valdosta, Ga., in 1956 where they raised their four children. After Pete's untimely death in 1969, she married a longtime friend, George Cross, and moved to Covington, La., where they lived for 35 years until Hurricane Katrina forced them to relocate to Augusta to be near family in 2006. Once again, she had the joy of establishing new friendships and finding a church home at First Presbyterian where she served in numerous women groups. Upon the death of her second husband, George, and after several years, she reconnected with her college sweetheart, "Buddy" Waldkirch. She relocated to Wilmington, N.C., where they lived for several years until his death. Returning to Augusta in 2018, she lived the remainder of her life loving family, enjoying friends, and serving in her church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eva Jarrell of Milwaukee, Wis., her three husbands, her grandson Stacy Hammond Story IV, and stepdaughter Louise Cross Kelbaugh, and step daughter-in-law Ann Haden Cross. She is survived by her children, Stacy "Chip" Story (Nancy) of Augusta, Stephen Story (Robyn) of Tampa, Michael Story (Susan) of Durham, N.C., Ellen Story Ashe (Steve) of Evans, Ga., and stepson Bill Cross (Spencer) of Lynchburg, Va. Grandchildren include Brent Story (DeeDee), Atlanta, Stephen Story (Tanya), Tampa, Jessica Nance (Josh), Apex, N.C., Emily Story, High Point, N.C., Caro Ashe Plunkett (Richard), Augusta, Evan Ashe, Seattle, Wash., and Haden Cross, Arlington, Va. Great-grandchildren include Jack and Lily Story (Ravi), Atlanta; Beckett, Mary Charlotte, Maddox, Bailey Catherine Plunkett, Augusta; Madison, Aspen, Brynn Story, Tampa, Fla., and Rebecca and Stacy Story, Knoxville, Tenn., and Johny, Calley, Cate Nance, Apex, N.C. Special thanks to caregivers Leon Lewis, Diane Johnson, Irma Jean Green, Renee Parks, and Linda Blackmon. Home health nurses and therapists Amy Kilpatrick, Kim Grice, and Wanda Taylor for their care and devotion. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 642 Telfair St., Augusta, GA 30901; Christ Community Health, 127 Telfair St., Augusta, GA 30901; Heritage Academy, 333 Greene St., Augusta, 30901, or the charity of your choice. A memorial service to celebrate God's faithfulness will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary at 2 p.m. with Reverend Michael Hearon and James Knight officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the fellowship hall adjoining the sanctuary at 1 p.m. Internment at Summerville Cemetery to be private. You may send online condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- After 105 years, Huntington Wholesale Furniture opens to public
- Huff new Irish girls basketball coach
- Extra eyes help bring Huff's Herd along
- Ex-Marshall student faces 10 years in prison for million-dollar online scheme
- Huntington man gets federal prison time for drug crime
- Volleyball, basketball teams will have new courts
- Marshall will wait to name starting quarterback
- School Building Authority executive director named new state schools superintendent
- American Queen to dock in Huntington on Thursday
- Marshall, Country Boy brewing up partnership
Collections
- Photos: Frios inaugural Pickle Pop-eating contest
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament
- Photos: American Queen makes stop in Huntington
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby
- Photos: House dedication for Norman and Sherry Holton
- Photos: Dinosaur Adventure at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Liberty Bank in Ironton
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 13
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 6