ELEANOR JUNE SMITH FOX, 88, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born March 21, 1934, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Oakey and Nellie Alice Johnson Smith. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Emory Owen Fox, her second husband, Richard Lee Hinchman Sr., and two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Rick Fox of Huntington, Larry Fox of Tustin, Calif.; one daughter, Suzette, and son-in-law who she loved like her son, Larry Eastham; one sister, Jeanette Muth of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren, Michael and Steven Carter, Rachel Fox and Miriah Fox; one great-granddaughter, Maripossa; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, David Muth Jr. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, with Rev. Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services on Tuesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you