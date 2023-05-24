ELI WHITE, 87 of New Martinsville, W.Va., formerly of Milton, W.Va., died peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Eli was born December 20, 1935, in Cherry Bottom, Logan County, W.Va., son of the late Mason and Violet Brown White. He was a retired school bus operator for Cabell County School System, member of the Lebanon Lodge No. 68 AF&AM in Milton, W.Va., enjoyed hunting, being with his family and meeting new people and he was a member of the Milton Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Allen White and brother Charlie White. Surviving are his son, Rodney (Kim) White of New Martinsville, W.Va.; daughter Stacy Jo (Brad) Crain of Alexander, Ark.; brother James Ralph (Dagna) White of Milton, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Nicole (Kendrick Summers) Gilpin of Huntington, W.Va., Rodney C. (Shelby) White and Mason White, both of Ona, W.Va.; aunt Emma Jean Meadows of Hurricane, W.Va.; several great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. At Eli's request private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Private funeral services will be conducted by the Masonic Lodge on Reddish Knob in Pendleton County, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Lodge No. 68 AF&AM, PO Box 487, Milton, WV 25541. Expression of sympathy may be made www.jarvisfuneralhomes.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- Former Blizzard star Bermingham dead at 51
- Lawyer's license suspended after grand jury transcript posted online
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Murder case involving missing woman moved to grand jury
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Regional softball, Cabell Midland vs. Ripley
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Hard Hats and Heroes
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: 10th annual “All Aboard BDY”
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club