ELIZABETH A. MARTIN, of Pataskala, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Born in Huntington, W.Va., December 7, 1934. Predeceased by father, Sewell C. Martin; mother, Oretha B. Martin; stepmother, Virginia P. Martin; sister, Nancy M. Bailey. Graduated from Huntington East High School; West Liberty State University, certificate in dental hygiene; Marshall University, B.A. in psychology; Marshall University, postgraduate. Dental hygienist for several years in Huntington, W.Va. Book Editor, Merrill Publishing Company and Ohio State University Press, Columbus, Ohio; managing editor for American Sociological review, Ohio State University; technical editor for American Ceramic Society; freelance editor for several university presses. Retired from North Central Mental Health Services, Columbus, Ohio. Internment in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Elizabeth A. Martin Fund, established for the training of assistance animals. Address is the Columbus Foundation, 1234 Broad Street, Columbus, OH. Entrusted arrangements to Schoedinger East Funeral Home. 

