Elizabeth Ann Dillon

ELIZABETH ANN DILLON, 91 of Huntington, widow of Byron Dillon, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1931, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Stanley and Carrie Urick Heald. Two brothers, Robert and Richard Heald, one stepsister, Barbara Jones, a son-in-law, Bruce Cottrell and a granddaughter, Kerry Ann Thomas also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker, and a member of Trinity Church of God. Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Thomas (David) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Karen Cottrell of Huntington; eight grandchildren and a host of other great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Charles Cross officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon to service time Friday at the funeral home. Elizabeth was blessed with two wonderful caregivers and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trinity Church of God or Hospice of Huntington in memory of Elizabeth. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

