The family announces with great sorrow the passing of ELIZABETH ANN SHORT on August 19, 2021, at the age of 78. The following family members will cherish her memory — sisters, Patty (Rodney) Daniels, Polly (Darrell) Ferrell and Penny Koontz; nephews, Brandon and Nicholas Ferrell; niece, Olivia (Joshua) Legg; and dear friends, Gayle and Jack Middlestaedt. Loved ones having left this life before Ann include her parents, Orville F. and Garnet (Enix) Short; brother, Frank Short; and nephew, Jeff Robinson. Ann was a passionate and skilled master quilter, and was a very active member in many quilting guilds during her life. She won numerous awards for her creative and intricate works. Ann’s family would like to extend gratitude to staff at Woodlands Retirement Community for the care and kindness shown to Ann during her residence there. A memorial gathering to celebrate Ann’s life will be held by her family on Friday, August 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family considers your love and best wishes to be a beautiful gift. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.regerfh.com.
