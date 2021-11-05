ELIZABETH ANN “WINNIE” RICE, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 1, 1935, in Charleston, W.Va., daughter of the late Joseph William Barta Jr. and Mary Virginia Halstead Barta. She retired from Monroe Systems for Business. Elizabeth loved to travel, was a Master Bridge Player and was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Huntington, W.Va., since 1966. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bret Andrew Rice, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Reynolds. She is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur Frederick Rice III of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter, Kelly Winifred Rice (Greg Thomas) of Apple Grove, W.Va.; grandchildren, Kristina Elizabeth Shivel (David) of Cleveland, Ohio, Harry Shivel III (Carol) of Huntington, W.Va., Jason Reynolds (Ronnie) of Maysville, Ky.; great-grandson, Harry Shivel IV; great-granddaughter, Madison Brookins of Maysville, Ky.; brother, Joseph William Barta III (Susan) of Gainesville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jacki Rice of Maysville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Cherry Lane (Don) of Charlotte, N.C., their son, Jimmy Blake of Virginia Beach, Va., and his daughter, Mitzi Blake of Charlotte, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with family friend Lois Broyles officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
