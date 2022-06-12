Elizabeth Anne Powell Henson
ELIZABETH ANNE "BETSY" POWELL HENSON, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away June 6, 2022. She was born in Morgantown, W.Va., to E.G. "George" and Golda Powell on January 5, 1949. Betsy is survived by her son, Richard Kasel, and her long-time companion, Pete Johnson. Also surviving are her brother, H.E. "Skip" Powell (Ida) of Barboursville, W.Va., and sister, Nancy Powell Haines (Rodney) of Austin, Texas. In addition, nieces and nephews: John Powell (Nicole), Beth Ann Dudley (David), James Powell (deceased), David Powell, Russell Haines (Mary), and Amy Monkman (Jay) and their families. Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., on Tuesday, June 14, from 5-8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice of Huntington or a charity of your choice. A full obituary can be found at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

