ELIZABETH "LIBBY" ANN DAVIDSON AUSTIN, 86, South Point, OH, passed away at home on Friday, September 1, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH. The burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, OH. Friends may visit from 11 to 1 prior to the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

