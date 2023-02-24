Elizabeth Etta "Libby" Burks

ELIZABETH "LIBBY" ETTA BURKS, loving wife, mother and MeMaw, 94 of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born July 18, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ernie and Helen Moses Adkins. She was a 1947 graduate of Barboursville High School and a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Burks; an infant son, Harry Lee Burks; and brothers Norman, Bernard, Clarence, Virgil, Ralph and Arthur Adkins. She is survived by her daughters, Dianna Adkins of South Point, Ohio, Linda (David) Brown of Cypress, Texas, and Terri (Greg) Priddy of Huntington; three grandchildren, Laura (Andy) Anglin, Bryan (Erin) Adkins and Tara (Dywayne) Nicely; six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Garrett and Brody Anglin, Jackson and Ellie Adkins and Lyla Nicely; and her special caregiver, Priscilla Casey. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
