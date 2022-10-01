ELIZABETH FRYE, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 23, 2022. She was born on February 24, 1933, to the late Richard and Marguerite Herrington Frye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Frye, and her children, Vernon Frye II "Bub" and David Frye, both sweet sons who she loved so much. Betty was a loving caregiver to her mother, husband and sons, for many years. She described it as a "labor of love." Betty lived her faith and loved her church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, all her life. She enjoyed singing in the choir and attending Bible studies where she made numerous friends. For the last 45 years of her life, she became close to Joann Spain of Columbus and thought of her as her Ohio daughter which also included husband Tom, six children and 12 grandchildren that would always bring a smile to her. As she aged, Betty agreed to move to Columbus to be near her Ohio family. Special thanks to the following caregivers who lovingly cared for Betty before her move and after: Robin and assisted living staff at Wyngate Senior Living in Proctorville, Ohio, JD, Melina and staff at the Ashford Assisted Living in Hilliard, Ohio, Tiffany and the nurses of Capital City Hospice who lovingly attended to her every need. A visitation for Elizabeth will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, October 3, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3547 U.S. Rt. 60, Barboursville, WV, 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
