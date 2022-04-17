ELIZABETH JACQUELINE “JACKIE” HOWES, 84, of Louisa, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on March 26, 1938, a daughter of the late William T. and Sarah Elizabeth Anderson Roach. Twice married, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Noel Parker Harlowe, and her second husband, Sonny Howes. She was preceded in death by her beloved friend, Richard Benske, her sister, Willa Gail Humphreys, niece, Mindy Humphreys, and her two adored sons, William Parker Harlowe and Michael Coleman Harlowe. Jackie is survived by one son, Scott Franklin Harlowe and wife Katherine of Louisa, Va.; and one cousin, John Coleman Anderson III; her brother-in-law, Herald Humphreys; and two nieces, Kimberly Humphreys and Amy Williams and her husband Doug. She was a grandmother to four grandsons, Scott Ullom and wife Laurel, Corey Ullom, Nicholas Harlowe and wife Cheyenne, Kenneth Boyles, and two granddaughters, Alexandra Harlowe and Maude Sligh. Jackie graduated from Huntington East High School and attended Marshall College, where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She worked at AAA motor club in Huntington, W.Va., for more than 20 years. Mrs. Howes will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.preddyfuneralhomes.com/condolences.
