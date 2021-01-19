ELIZABETH JEAN HICKS, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 7, 2021. She was born October 14, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William “Bill” and Marvel Marie Black Hicks. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Harry, Frank, Wetzel, Donald, Bo; one sister, Rebecca Ferguson; and her life partner, Alice F. Cremeans. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Cremeans, Victoria R. Pike; one brother, Fred “Hoover” Hicks; one sister, Mildred “Midge” Cremeans; and two grandchildren, Jorja Yates and Tyler Yates. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday January 18, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.