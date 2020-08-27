Essential reporting in volatile times.

A small family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for ELIZABETH L. BARTON, 92, of Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice and Rice Estates, Lutheran Foundation. Mrs. Barton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Rice Estates. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Terry Bernard Lane and Katherine O’Mahoney Lane. Mrs. Barton was the wife of 54 years of the late Sidney B. Barton Jr. She was instrumental in building homes for Habitat for Humanity and an avid volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Mrs. Barton is survived by her loving daughter, Bridget (Ron) Zelachowski, and son, Sidney B. (Diana) Barton III; son-in-law, Bob Carter; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mrs Barton was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Carter, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.

