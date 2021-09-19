ELIZABETH LEMASTER, 96, of Huntington, widow of Eugene LeMaster, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born November 28, 1924, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Delbert and Bertha Newton Perdue. She was a retired nurse. Survivors include her son, Richard (Danette) LeMaster; daughter, Tawnya (Gary) Perry; grandchildren, Richard (Liz) LeMaster Jr., Dustin (Brittany) Webb, Daniel (Ashley) LeMaster and Zachary Perry; and great-grandchildren, Aiden LeMaster, Jaxson LeMaster, Brynnlyn LeMaster and Taylor Elizabeth Webb. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
