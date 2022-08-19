Elizabeth Lou Meadows Perry
ELIZABETH LOU MEADOWS PERRY of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of ninety-three. She was born on November 11, 1928, in Peach Creek, Logan County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lawrence and Winifred Wallace Meadows. Libby was a member of Milton Baptist Church where she had worked and retired as the church secretary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Perry; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Reba Meadows and David and LaVern Meadows.

