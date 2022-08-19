ELIZABETH LOU MEADOWS PERRY of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of ninety-three. She was born on November 11, 1928, in Peach Creek, Logan County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lawrence and Winifred Wallace Meadows. Libby was a member of Milton Baptist Church where she had worked and retired as the church secretary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Perry; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Reba Meadows and David and LaVern Meadows.
Libby is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Jonny Winkler of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her son and daughter-in-law, Dwight and Judy Perry of Bluffton, S.C.; five grandchildren, Melissa (Lee) Cyrus of Milton, W.Va., Matt (Jessica) Perry of Trinity, Fla., Megan (Corey) Cicarelli of Mooresville, N.C., Katelyn (Waylon) Roden of Petersburg, W.Va., and Laura (Zachary) Nine of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Charlene Meadows of Wetumpka, Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Libby will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Milton Baptist Church in Milton, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a charitable gift, may we suggest contributions be made to Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church Street, Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
