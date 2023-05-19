ELIZABETH MARIE SIZEMORE, 80 of Huntington, life companion of Patricia Sue Pinkerton, died May 18 at home. She was the Donation Director for the American Red Cross. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. May 20 at Chapman's Mortuary. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Liz Sizemore Flower Fund, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

