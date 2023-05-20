Elizabeth Marie Sizemore

ELIZABETH MARIE SIZEMORE, 80 of Huntington, life companion of Patricia Sue Pinkerton, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 6, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lionel Mornel and Anna Lola Young Sizemore. Her sister, Margaret Meadows, also preceded her in death. Survivors in addition to her life companion include one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Rickey Sizemore of Barboursville; and 35 nieces and nephews. She was the Donation Director for the American Red Cross. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Rev. Evan Arkell officiating. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Liz Sizemore Flower Fund, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, WV 25701 in memory of Liz. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

