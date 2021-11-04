ELIZABETH PETERSON SMITH, 81, of Huntington, formerly of Newark, Ohio, died Oct. 24 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, Newark, Ohio. Burial followed in Welsh Hills Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for local arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
