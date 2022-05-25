ELIZABETH THOMPSON MATHIS, "PEACH" 91 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. She was born February 24, 1931, at Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late Esker and Bessie Ball Thompson. In addition to her parents, Peach was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Mathis, one sister, Dorothy Watts, four brothers, Herbert R. "Jack", Sherwood, Lowell and Roger Thompson, one grandson, Christopher Shane Mathis, sister-in-law Nellie Thompson and brothers-in-law Charlie Watts and Paul Adkins. Survivors include two daughters, Karen Sue Pelphrey (Randy) and Marsha Pertuset (Jim), all of Portsmouth, Ohio; one son, Phillip Wayne Mathis (Cathy) of Lucasville, Ohio; two sisters, Geraldine Lycans of Buford, Ga., and Reba Mae Adkins of Rittman, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Taya Mathis, Jeremy Mathis (Izzy), Travis Little (Marcy), Nathan Little (Diane), Mason Pelphrey, Darren Pertuset (Kristin) and Courtney Redoutey; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
