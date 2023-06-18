ELIZABETH VIRGINIA HUDSON SPENCER, 91, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London, W.Va., by Pastor Lee Swor. Burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. She was born July 4, 1931, in Powellton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Icie Morris Hudson. She was a member of Milton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Spencer; son James F. Spencer; sisters Bertha Abshire, Marjorie Hudson and Shirley Hill. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Grady Ooten of Melbourne, Fla., and Cindy and David Howard of Culloden; two grandchildren, Jennifer Howard Johnson (Andy) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Wendi Howard Mastrangelo (Josh) of Huntington, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Jozee, Jenna, Andrew and Ashlee Johnson, Aubree Howard-Brown, and Sunee Mastrangelo; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Health Care and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor leases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House
- Chinese company to produce EV battery component in Lawrence County, Ohio
- Ona-based startup develops program to analyze judges using artificial intelligence
- Man sentenced to prison for attack in downtown Huntington
- Huntington chamber recognizes volunteers, leaders during annual dinner
- Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business
- Herd hoops freshmen getting acclimated through summer workouts
- Kelly Ann Dillard
- Cabell County Public Library's summer reading program kicks off community block party
- Tortilla Factory has been Barboursville hot spot for 8 years
Collections
- Photos: "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearsal at Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball teams compete, Sunday
- Photos: Cabell County Courthouse picnic
- Photos: 3rd annual Drag Me to Brunch Picnic
- Photos: Quilts of Valor presentation at Woodlands
- Photos: Central City Jeep Show
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth celebration at Harless Field
- Photos: West Virginia Science Adventure's Builders Lab! Summer Camp
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library summer reading kick off