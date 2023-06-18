ELIZABETH VIRGINIA HUDSON SPENCER, 91, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London, W.Va., by Pastor Lee Swor. Burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. She was born July 4, 1931, in Powellton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Icie Morris Hudson. She was a member of Milton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Spencer; son James F. Spencer; sisters Bertha Abshire, Marjorie Hudson and Shirley Hill. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Grady Ooten of Melbourne, Fla., and Cindy and David Howard of Culloden; two grandchildren, Jennifer Howard Johnson (Andy) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Wendi Howard Mastrangelo (Josh) of Huntington, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Jozee, Jenna, Andrew and Ashlee Johnson, Aubree Howard-Brown, and Sunee Mastrangelo; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Health Care and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

