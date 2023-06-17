ELIZABETH VIRGINIA HUDSON SPENCER, 91, of Culloden died June 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 19 at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London, W.Va. Burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the museum. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you