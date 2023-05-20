ELLA MAE ADKINS, 95, of Kenova, widow of Virgil G. Adkins, died May 18 in Legacy Riverview Nursing Home. She was the receptionist and insurance clerk for Dr. W.W. Mills. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. May 22 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you