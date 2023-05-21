ELLA MAE ADKINS, 95 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday May 18, 2023, at Legacy Riverview Nursing Home. She was born April 19, 1928, in Kenova, the daughter of the late Dock and Birdie Smith Shannon. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil G. Adkins; her son, Rev. G. Randall Adkins; brothers Harold and Jack Shannon; and grandson-in-law Joshua Collins. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rhonda; grandchildren Matt (Jessica), Erin, and Sean (Leslie); and great-granddaughter Amelia Pearl. Special thanks to her long-time best friend and devoted caregiver, Peggy Sturgill. Ella was a faithful member of Kenova United Methodist Church for 64 years. She was also the receptionist and insurance clerk for Dr. W.W. Mills for many years. Visitation will be Monday, May 22, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. following the visitation, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be given to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

