ELLA MAE PHILLIPS, 74, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on June 20, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1949, in Logan County, W.Va., daughter of the late Ezra Arnold Sparks and Elizabeth Withrow Sparks. She was preceded in death by her son, Willie Phillips; brothers Larry and Robert Sparks, sisters Loretta Sparks and Esther Harman, and her ex-husband, William Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Phillips (Rachel Fisher); daughter-in-law Amanda Phillips; two brothers, Ernie Sparks and Ron Sparks; two grandchildren, Alec Phillips and Grady Phillips. A celebration of life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
