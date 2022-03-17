ELLA RUTH CARRILLO, 74, of Huntington, mother of Donald Cole, Joann Rosser and Geraldine Coons, died March 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a secretary and homemaker. Honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

