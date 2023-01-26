ELLEN FRANCIS RIFFLE, 79 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., mother of L. Scott Riffle of Fort Gay, died Jan. 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She retired from the Mason County Board of Education teaching at Ordnance Elementary. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 28 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. After the graveside service, family and friends gather at Trinity Methodist Church for dinner. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington.

