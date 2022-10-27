Ellen Herbert Arena

ELLEN HERBERT ARENA, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Huntington, died October 23, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice Herbert, and by a sister, Marilyn Shattah. Arena is survived by her loving sister, Anita Herbert Oller, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held in the B'Nai Irsael section of Spring Hill Cemtery. Donations may be made to the B'Nai Sholom Congregation. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

