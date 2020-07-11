ELLEN SIERRA HARLESS, 25, of Midkiff, W.Va., departed this life on July 7, 2020. She was born November 25, 1994, a daughter of Weldon and Becky Harless, Chandra Harless Merritte and Rodney Collier. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Weldon and Leatha Harless, Mona Harless and Eugene Davis. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Dillon Laws; grandparents, Jeanette Davis and Merline and Clifford Vance; two special cousins who were like siblings, Scott Harless and Baylee Harless; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Brother Greg Dial and Brother Travis Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Golden Adkins Memorial Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Due to the governor’s mandate, a mask must be worn and people are asked to social distance. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
