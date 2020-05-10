ELLIS THOMAS CLAGG, 74, left his home in Hurricane, W.Va., to live eternally in his Heavenly Home on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Milton. 2nd Corinthians 5:6-8 KJV; 6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord: 7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:) 8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Per Ellis’ request, there will be no services. In his memory, take someone with you to church, as he took hundreds of children, in local church van ministries. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Clagg family.

