ELMER BERNARD MAYNARD, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 9, 1945, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer Bernard Maynard Sr. and Helen Mae Miller Maynard. He was also preceded by his wife of 52 years on April 15, 2022, Willdean Patton Maynard and a sister, Connie Lee Toler. He retired with 40 years of service from St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a Vietnam Army veteran. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Krista Maynard of Charleston, W.Va., granddaughter Madalynn Maynard, grandson Ethan Hill, brother Bobby Joe Maynard and his partner, Terry Sanders and fur babies Willie and Hank. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

