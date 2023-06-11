Elmer Clifford Harshbarger
ELMER "TUFFY" CLIFFORD HARSHBARGER, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., died of a sudden illness and went to be with the Lord, and his loving wife on Friday, June 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born June 14, 1932, in Barboursville, a son of the late Hubert and Leona Knott Harshbarger. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Post 177, Barboursville. He was a retired employee of ACF Industries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tagnesi Harshbarger; brother, Hubert Harshbarger Jr.; grandson Scott Nelson; daughter-in-law Penny; and son-in-law Wendell. He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Chapman (Darrin) of Milton and Brenda Shull (Mike) of Milton; three sons, Jimmy Harshbarger (Tammy) of Milton, Joe Harshbarger of Barboursville, and Tony Harshbarger (Lisa) of Barboursville; one sister, Margie Songer (John) of Dayton, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his loving dog Jack; and a host of special friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with a Rosary Service beginning at 8:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

